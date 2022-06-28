Integrated 3-A buck module targets industrial applications

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced the release of the AOZ29303QI, a simple-to-use highly integrated buck module. The product is available in a 9mm x 6mm QFN 48-lead exposed pad package with a 3.7mm height. AOZ29303QI can deliver an output current of 3A with input voltage up to 30V and output voltage up to 5.5V. The new device offers a simple, compact solution suited to a wide variety of applications such as industrial, factory automation, networking, and general-purpose point of load.

The buck module comprises a controller IC, power MOSFET, rectifier diode, bootstrap capacitor, and an inductor. It can achieve up to 93% peak efficiency. When operating in low output current conditions, the device will run in a proprietary pulse energy mode (PEM) to achieve high efficiency by reducing switching loss. Under this model, the regulators can still maintain 85% efficiency in 10mA light load operation making it an ideal choice for “always-on” applications.

A suite of operation protections is available for this integrated module: cycle-by-cycle Over-Current Protection (OCP), output Over-Voltage Protection (OVP), output Short-Circuit Protection (SCP), and Over-Temperature Protection (OTP). External components required to realize a complete solution are minimal and offer the user flexibility to choose soft-start time, operating frequency, external compensation, and output voltage setting.

Technical Highlights include: Operating Input Range: 4.5V to 30V; Output Programmable Range: 0.8V to 5.5V; 32V Absolute Maximum rating; Maximum Output Current: 3A; Protection Features: Over-Current Protection, Under-Voltage Lock-Out, Over-Voltage Protection,

Output Short-Circuit Protection, and Over-Temperature Protection; Programmable Soft-Start, Adjustable Switching Frequency; Package: 9mm x 6mm QFN-48L;

The AOZ29303QI is immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 12 weeks. The unit price in 1,000-unit quantities is $4.48.