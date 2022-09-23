Integrated front-end module features long-range Wi-Fi 6 capacity

Qorvo unveiled a compact integrated front-end module (iFEM) that provides power-efficient and reliable whole-home coverage for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and eventually Wi-Fi 7 systems. The QPF7250 iFEM extends the Wi-Fi range by 30% over competing devices while increasing capacity to support more access points for smart homes and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The Qorvo’s QPF7250 integrates a 2.4 GHz power amplifier (PA) with DC and RF power detectors, an FCC edgeBoost Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) filter, a transmit-receive switch (SP2T), and a bypassable low noise amplifier (LNA) into a single device. Qorvo edgeBoost filtering technology provides a unique capability to maximize capacity and range by eliminating the need to reduce output power on any Wi-Fi channels to meet regulatory requirements. Its power amplifier has been optimized for efficiency resulting in 0.35 Watt lower power dissipation over previous generations.

The QPF7250 iFEM uses 15% less power and generates less heat while increasing range by approximately 10% through higher regulatory-compliant power and leading throughput across Wi-Fi channels 1 through 11. It provides improved range, capacity, and coexistence across all available channels, significantly increasing the quality of service. Qorvo iFEMs reduce time to market by resolving integration challenges within the module and delivering assured RF-tested performance. The reduced part count also lowers the bill of materials cost and overall cost of ownership.

QPF7250 samples and production devices are available from Qorvo and authorized distributors.