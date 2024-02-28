400 V/600 V ESD rectifiers offer both polarity protection and ESD protection

New TSD Series automotive-qualified 400 V / 600 V rectifiers target a wide range of lighting, industrial, communications, security, and many other applications requiring robust ESD protection.

Taiwan Semiconductor announces its new line of automotive-qualified rectifiers featuring ESD withstand capability. The TSD Series rectifiers simultaneously provide repetitive peak reverse voltage (V RRM ) of up to 600 V as well as ESD protection of >10,000V (per IEC-61000-4-2). Devices in the series have optional current ratings of 1A, 2A, and 3A, and operating temperature ranges from -40°C to ±175°C. All have a maximum forward voltage drop of 1.1 V and feature low-reverse leakage current and fast response time.

Qualified to automotive standards, the TSD Series offers superior protection in a range of applications. These include input polarity protection where DC input voltage is applied; bridge and general-purpose rectification circuits; LED strings and POE I/O protection; ESD protection; clamping; snubber networks; and transient protection for datacom systems. They also provide reliable protection for smoke detectors, industrial controls, security systems, communication systems, lighting, and other systems that depend on continuous operation.

Click here for more information and links to complete product specifications. Design resources include comprehensive datasheets and spice models for each component in the series.

Price (Production Quantities): From $0.31 (depending on device and quantity)

Lead Time: Samples in stock] Production Quantities: 12 weeks (ARO)