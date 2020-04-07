IoT products and resources available for secure, reliable IoT device design

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. unveiled solutions that give IoT product developers a simplified path to build high-quality, secure, and reliable IoT products. The solutions, branded IoT-AdvantEdge, include connectivity devices and microcontrollers, software, tools and support, and capabilities from ecosystem partners to slash development complexity by solving critical IoT product design problems. With IoT-AdvantEdge, companies can overcome the challenges of wireless connectivity, device and cloud security, power consumption, device management and maintenance, component integration, consumer ease-of-use, human-machine interfaces, and platform monetization, to quickly bring reliable, secure, high-quality products to market.

Cypress’ IoT-AdvantEdge solutions include:

Software: Robust software is fundamental to building high-quality, secure, and reliable products, and Cypress' software is built for the IoT. Cypress' ModusToolbox ® development toolchain dramatically simplifies the development of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth/BLE IoT products with RTOS system MCUs like Cypress' PSoC ® ModusToolbox includes middleware empowering companies to connect their products to leading cloud-software platforms or to proprietary cloud services on public or private cloud infrastructure. In addition, Cypress' open-source contributions into the Linux kernel are one of the reasons its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products are so broadly used by IoT developers.

Tools & Support: A comprehensive set of tools and support are critical to effectively address the unique challenges of IoT product design. Cypress' tools – including low-power assistant, multi-radio smart coexistence, secure authentication, and over-the-air updates – substantially reduce the time and cost required to bring high-quality products to market. Cirrent (a Cypress subsidiary) provides IoT Network Intelligence (INI), a cloud-based analytics platform that delivers unprecedented insights into connectivity, networking, and other product-performance parameters for fleets of products in the field. Cypress engineers passionately support the IoT community and customers in tackling the challenges of building IoT products.

Ecosystem Partner Capabilities: Building IoT products often requires capabilities from a broad ecosystem of suppliers. Cypress pre-integrates capabilities from a broad range of partners – including cloud service providers, application-specific semiconductor products, and applications developers – to help companies bring their IoT products to market faster.

As part of the launch of IoT-AdvantEdge, Cypress announced several new IoT products and resources: