IP67-rated speakers target moisture-prone applications

CUI Devices’ Audio Group today announced the addition of waterproof enclosed speakers to its CES product family. Carrying IP67 ratings, these enclosed speakers feature sound pressure levels (SPLs) from 89 to 106 dB at 10 cm and resonance frequencies from 680 to 1700 Hz. Thanks to their enclosed speaker design and IP67 ratings, the CES series offer engineers a turnkey solution fully optimized for superior sound quality and simplified design integration in applications that may be subject to moisture and environmental contaminants.

Available in rectangular, round, or square frame shapes with multiple cone types, the waterproof enclosed speakers further feature nominal inputs of 1, 1.5, or 2 W and impedance ratings of 4 or 8 ohms. All models carry wire lead terminations with a connector and are housed in ABS enclosures. Select speakers also offer panel mount flanges for easier installation and secure mounting.

The IP67 rated CES series are available immediately with prices starting at $3.08 per unit at 100 pieces through distribution.