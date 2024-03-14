IP68-rated DC fans offer enhanced protection for harsh environments

CUI Devices’ Thermal Management Group announced the addition of IP68-rated fan models to its line of dc axial fans. These waterproof dc fans offer complete protection against moisture and dust, making them ideal for a range of harsh environments such as refrigeration, HVAC, medical, and more.
The IP68-rated fans feature dual ball bearing construction, square frame sizes of 60 mm, 80 mm, or 92 mm, and airflow ratings from 14.7 up to 129.55 CFM. All models come as standard with auto restart protection, including additional options for tachometer signals and PWM control signal wires. Available with rated voltages of 12 or 24 Vdc, these waterproof dc fans feature multiple speed ratings from 3500 up to 12000 RPM and static pressure ratings from 0.15 up to 2.31 inH2O. Outside of its standard offering, CUI Devices can also deliver custom fan solutions to meet a variety of forced air cooling needs.
The CFM-60BG68, CFM-80BG68, CFM-92BF68, and CFM92BG68 series are available immediately with prices starting at $13.63 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution.