Clamshell-lid spring-pin socket holds QFN48 packages

A new QFN socket addresses high-performance requirements. The VQFN – CBT-QFN-7077 contactor is a stamped-spring pin with 31-gm/pin actuation force and cycle life of 125,000 insertions. The self-inductance of the contactor is 0.88 nH, insertion loss is below 1 dB at 15.7 GHz, and capacitance is 0.097pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 4 A. The socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C. The socket also features an IC guide for precise QFN edge alignment.

The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-QFN-7077 is QFN, with a 7×7-mm body size and 0.5-mm pitch. To use, an operator drops the IC into the socket, then closes the clamshell lid by latching. Vertical force is applied by the integrated compression springs between the socket lid and compression plate. This socket can be used for hand test, screening devices, and custom burn-in applications with the most stringent requirements.

These socket product lines have been designed to the JEDEC standard and are available for all standard configurations. Custom designs are also available. The CBT-QFN-7077 socket features a unique contact design with outside spring and flat stamped plungers that provide a robust solution for burn-in and test applications including excellent electrical signal integrity to meet the requirements of today’s demanding analog, digital, RF, Bluetooth and medical device applications.

The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses the smallest footprint in the industry. The small footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed close to the device for impedance tuning. The clamshell socket lid incorporates a quick installation method using latch so ICs can be changed out quickly.

Pricing for the CBT-QFN-7077 is $622 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

