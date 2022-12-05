Elastomer socket for BGA324 packages with 23-W power dissipation

A new socket from Ironwood Electronics handles ASE package BGA 324 devices. The sockets use an elastomer technology as a contactor between the IC package and the circuit board. The elastomer can support +50 GHz bandwidth and comes with a protective cover. (The cover is necessary because the elastomers are sensitive to dirt.) The elastomer has a low resistance (less than 0.05 Ω) and consists of a fine pitch matrix of gold plated wires in a soft insulating sheet of silicone rubber.

The sockets have a precision design, which guides the IC to the exact position for connection of each ball and uses an aluminum heat sink to provide compressive force. Once removed from the protective cover, the socket is placed on the target board and mounted using provided fastening hardware with hex nuts. Once the socket is assembled on the board the IC under test is placed inside the socket. When properly compressed, the IC makes an electrical connection to the socket.

These sockets can dissipate 23 W of power thanks to an associated heat sink and fan. The heat sinks contain four spring-loaded screws that compress the IC into the socket. A fan can be mounted on top of the heat sink using four bolts and can be connected to a power supply.