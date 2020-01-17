LPDDR5 socket boasts same footprint as the IC it holds

New Grypper/G40 test sockets, part number 109111-0003, for the latest LPDDR5 memory devices allow testing of the newest generation of Package-On-Package type LPDDR5 devices that have 496 Ball 0.4-mm pitch, with speeds up to 5500 Mb/sec.

The LPDDR5 Grypper/G40 socket fits to the same location/PCB footprint as the device allowing development and failure analysis. This PoP type socket is surface-mounted using standard soldering methods to the same location onto the top of the microprocessor or directly to a PCB. To connect a device, the operator simply inserts the IC into the socket by pressing on top of the device–no lid is required. The unique geometry of the contact grips the solder balls of the device. To remove the device a simple extraction tool pops the device back out of the socket at which point it is ready to accept another IC.

This Grypper/G40 socket has excellent electrical performance of 1 dB insertion loss up to 21.5 GHz. Force required to insert a device is 25 gm/contact. The socket is sold in three configurations; Sockets with a Rohs solder ball (SAC 305) replicate the device. The socket configured with SnPb solder balls allow easy reflow/attachment onto a PCB that already has components mounted. The lower melting temperature of the SnPb solder will not affect any adjacent components that might be close to the target area where the socket is to be placed.

The socket can also be purchased with NO solder balls. The no-solder-ball version requires the use of a 0.2-mm-thick stencil for the correct amount of solder paste, allowing use of any type of solder paste for attachment.

Pricing for the 109111-0003 is $919 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, 952-229-8200 or (800) 404-0204, www.ironwoodelectronics.com