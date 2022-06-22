Package converter technology allows use of SMT devices on through-hole PCBs

A new adapter for the three-pin TO-205AF packaged MOSFET device allows use of the equivalent product in an SOIC package to be used in PCBs developed for TO packages. The PC-SOT23-TO39-01 is mapped specifically for the Microchip N-channel logic level MOSFET 2N6901. These adapters use an Ironwood-exclusive technology that allows a highly reliable and cost-effective conversion from SMT packages to TO connections. The SOIC package is soldered directly to the top of the adapter, and the assembly can then be plugged into the socket or soldered to the user’s target board. The package convertor consists of gold-plated pins for reliable interconnection and a substrate that is made of standard FR4 material.

These adapters are priced at $39.08 each at quantity 100.

