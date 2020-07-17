Extreme temperature sockets facilitate testing 216-lead quad flat pack devices

A new Stamped spring pin socket addresses high-performance requirements for testing 216-lead Quad flat packs – CBT-QFE-3021. The contactor used in the CBT-QFE-3021 socket is a stamped-spring pin with 14-g actuation force per lead and cycle life of 125,000+ insertions.

The self inductance of the contactor is 0.88 nH, insertion loss is < 1 dB at 31.7 GHz, and capacitance is 0.03pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 2.9 A. Socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C. The socket also features an open top lid with double-sided latch for ease of operation. The center square opening on the lid allows ease-of-access to the device top side. The socket lid has an integrated compression plate facilitating vertical force without distorting device position. The socket also features a precise lead positioning guide that aligns each lead to the corresponding spring pin.

The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-QFE-3021 is a Quad Flat Pack, 24-mm-square, 0.4-mm-pitch, 26-mm lead tip-to-tip distance with 216 leads. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses the smallest footprint in the industry. The smallest footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed close to the device for impedance tuning. Center array of spring pins provides good electrical/thermal connection between the ground pad of the device and the target PCB.

To use, an operator places the QFP device into the socket, closes the lid by snapping to the latch, and the downward force is applied by the integrated spring mechanism. This socket can be used for quick device screening as well as device characterization at extreme temperatures.

Pricing for the CBT-QFE-3021 is $936 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

