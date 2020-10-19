ISO 26262-compliant motor drivers target EV systems

Allegro MicroSystems introduced the industry’s largest portfolio of 80V motor drivers for advanced 48V automotive systems. Allegro’s 48V products effectively address the critical need for flexible and reliable solutions in electric vehicles. Drawing on decades of experience, Allegro’s new suite of fully integrated gate drivers offer optimized architecture and performance directly impacting vehicle weight, battery/fuel efficiency, and driver safety.With the robust design and performance customers have come to expect, Allegro’s new gate drivers are prepared to suit any load configuration from half-bridge with independent high-side and low-side outputs to three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) control. Developed on a high-voltage process node for 48V systems, these devices offer world-class safety diagnostics and diagnostic verification enabled with a fully compliant ISO 26262 process. The new devices include: AMT49100 & AMT49101: 80V safety three-phase gate drivers for electric power steering (EPS) and other safety-critical systems; AMT49502: 80V safety half-bridge gate driver with actuators and solid-state relays; A89503: 80V safety half-bridge gate driver with independent high-side and low-side output loads for floating loads, such as seat heaters and catalytic heaters; A89500: 100V high-power half-bridge gate driver in ultra-compact DFN package for distributed systems, 48V power inverters, golf carts, and e-bikes Offered in ultra-small packages, these devices are designed to meet the rigorous demands of the automotive market by increasing functionality while decreasing PCB footprint.



Allegro’s full solution 48V gate drivers are reliable, robust, and offer optimal flexibility. Augmented based on application, these devices offer multiple topologies and can support various loads (up to 10 kW) from catalytic heaters and actuators to EPS and braking applications. Acknowledging the importance of system and driver safety, Allegro’s new 48V motor portfolio was designed for the cars of the future—today. These 80V automotive gate drivers were developed on an ISO 26262 compliant design process and provide the best diagnostic features in the industry. Ideal for safety-critical systems, Allegro’s ASIL Gate Drivers have over 20 diagnostic features included, allowing the customer to diagnose, verify, and act against system faults. For datasheets and more details on Allegro’s innovative 48V solutions, including the new motor driver portfolio, please visit allegromicro.com/evsolutions.