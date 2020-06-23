Isolated dc-dc converters handle up to 30 W in DIP and SIP formats

CUI Inc. announced the addition of four isolated converters to its isolated dc-dc converter line. The PRQ3W-S, PQD10W-D, PQF20W-D, and PRF30W-D are 3 to 30 W, dual regulated, dc-dc converters in SIP & DIP packages. These converters additionally offer wide input ranges, robust operating temperatures, and EN 62368-1 certification.

The PRQ3W-S series offers up to 3 W of continuous power, an ultra-wide 4:1 input range, and a wide -40 to +85 °C temperature range in a SIP package. These low power dc-dc converters provide a rugged solution for sensitive applications, including medical equipment, hybrid module systems, datacom, telecom, distributed power supply systems, and remote-control systems.

The PQD10W-D series offers up to 10 W of continuous power, an ultra-wide 4:1 input range, and a wide -40 to +85°C operating temperature range in an industry-standard 1” x 1” DIP package. These dc-dc converters are suitable for convection-cooled equipment and applications including micro and industrial controllers, datacom, telecom, remote sensor systems, and industrial equipment.

The PQF20W-D series offers up to 20 W of continuous power, an ultra-wide 4:1 input range, and a wide -40 to +105°C operating temperature range in a DIP package. These dc-dc converters are ideal for regulated dual output applications such as datacom, telecom, distributed power systems, and hybrid module systems.

The PRF30W-D series offers up to 30 W of continuous power, an ultra-wide 4:1 input range, and a wide -40 to +85°C operating temperature in a DIP package. These dc-dc converters are perfect for applications such as relay protection, datacom, telecom, hybrid module systems, remote control platforms, and industrial equipment, as well as battery-driven applications where charging and discharging conditions require an ultra-wide input range.

The PRQ3W-S, PQD10W-D, PQF20W-D, and PRF30W-D all offer asymmetrical outputs, which is a feature that is new to CUI’s line of dc-dc converters. This asymmetrical, independently isolated output feature means that each of the PRQ3W-S, PQD10W-D, PQF20W-D, and PRF30W-D feature two outputs that are isolated from each other. Asymmetrical outputs make these dc-dc converters ideal for space-constrained applications that require two load outputs, such as motor control circuits, distributed power supply systems, and hybrid module systems.

The PRQ3W-S, PQD10W-D, PQF20W-D, and PRF30W-D are available immediately with prices starting at $8.78 per unit at 25 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI for OEM pricing or modified & custom designs.