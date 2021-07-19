ix Industrial connector is 70% smaller for PROFINET use

The new PNO guideline Profinet Cabling and Interconnection Technology – Guideline for PROFINET Version 5.0 specifies the ix Industrial mating face as a new standard for Ethernet applications. The guideline was officially published on June 29, and provides PROFINET users with a reliable set of rules for industrial cabling. With the ix Industrial, PROFINET users can benefit from an Ethernet interface that is significantly more compact and more robust than previous RJ45 solutions — a path to the miniaturized future.

The new set of rules are for PROFINET-compliant cabling use in industrial equipment, systems, and plants. The ix Industrial mating face for Ethernet transmission represents a key new component in the SPC “Specific Passive Components” section.

Consequently, manufacturers of PROFINET-compliant devices are now able to develop more compact devices on a secure and reliable basis and thereby save valuable installation space in the control cabinet. Given the 70% smaller ix Industrial device socket compared to known RJ45 connections, the number of ports can be doubled for the same device size or, conversely, a device can be designed that is significantly more compact.

In addition to the miniaturization and space savings that will become increasingly vital in the future, the HARTING ix Industrial interface offers device manufacturers and users one thing in particular: A high-performance, reliable, and industrial-grade connector paving the way to the future.

Core properties include:

5,000 mating cycles

Robust metallic lock

THR shield contacts

360° shielding

Transmission up to 10 Gbit/s

PoE/PoE+

70% smaller device socket

Benefits for PROFINET users and manufacturers:

Reliable contact in case of shock and vibration

Fewer contact interruptions

Acoustic feedback during insertion signals secure locking

Simple, convenient handling excludes accidental loosening

New miniaturization options

Secure transmission

Depending on the application, users can choose between a straight or an angled cable outlet. This means that even tight spaces in control cabinets will not present any problems. Catering to demanding environments, the ix Industrial interface will also be available in IP65/67 protected PushPull housings as from the autumn.

Measurement technology manufacturers established on the markets are reliably supporting the ix Industrial standard with a wide range of measurement technology.

