J-curved displays come in different radii

DATA MODUL is expanding its current display portfolio and now also offers two new J-curved displays with different radii in addition to the already available C-curved displays. Thanks to their special design and large diagonals, curved displays in general are an eye-catcher and are used primarily for slot machines in the gaming sector.

The expansion of DATA MODUL’s curved display portfolio gives customers even more product design options. For example, when installed vertically, J-curved displays in particular can be used to create complex three-dimensional designs for gaming and also for vending machines and digital signage. The displays can be supplied as such, or as a complete system, and their curvature can be adapted to specific customer requirements as far as technically feasible. In addition, DATA MODUL offers an in-house developed and manufactured pre-configured UHD controller board, edge lighting concepts, touch screens and matching accessories.

“At the moment, J-curved displays in particular are becoming increasingly popular, as their special shape makes them particularly eye-catching and thus offers new, innovative possibilities for applications such as slot machines, vending machines or digital signage.” explains Dr. Xue Li, Product Manager at DATA MODUL.

Technical features of the new curved displays:

43“ J-curved display with different radii

3840×2160 UHD resolution

3840×2160 UHD resolution 500nits brightness

Wide view technology

lifetime: 50k operating hours

Optional Touchscreen (PCAP)

55“ J-Curved Display with different radii

3840×2160 UHD resolution

min. 500nits brightness

Wide view technology

Lifetime: 30k operating hours

Optional: Touchscreen (PCAP)

First samples of the new display models are available now. In addition to the two new J-curved displays in 43” and 55”, J-curved and C-curved displays are also available in the sizes 49″ and 50″ on request, depending on customer requirements and order volume.