Jointly developed reference design address depth-aware, in-cabin sensing data design challenges

announced their partnership on a production reference design to improve safety and comfort in the entire automobile cabin. This jointly developed reference design integrates Eyeris' advanced monocular three-dimensional (3D) sensing AI software algorithm into Leopard Imaging's 5-megapixel (MP) backside illuminated (BSI) global shutter (GS) camera, which uses OMNIVISION's OX05B image sensor and OAX4600 image signal processor (ISP). The advanced depth-aware driver monitoring system (DMS) and occupant monitoring system (OMS) production reference design will be showcased during CES 2024 at Leopard Imaging's booth #9529, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Eyeris will showcase its latest technology by appointment only during CES, inside its demonstration vehicle, and at select automotive tier-one partner locations.

The new production reference design is the first in the automotive industry to address the need for depth-aware in-cabin sensing data. Eyeris’ monocular 3D sensing AI technology enables any 2D image sensor, including the latest RGB-IR sensors, to provide valuable depth-aware whole-cabin sensing including DMS and OMS data. In addition to using OMNIVISION’s OX05B 5MP RGB-IR image sensor, this advanced production reference design also uses OMNIVISION’s OAX4600 ISP to process Eyeris‘ monocular 3D sensing AI data. Together with Leopard Imaging’s camera design-house capabilities, this comprehensive production reference design enables auto manufacturers and tier-ones to achieve faster time-to-market with reduced costs and low integration risk.