JTAG probes support Renesas MPUs

The RZ/V2H is a single-chip MPU designed for next-generation robotics applications that require both vision AI and real-time control capabilities. With the integration of four Arm Cortex-A55 CPU cores, two Cortex-R8 cores, and one Cortex-M33 sub-core, the RZ/V2H can effectively manage both vision AI and real-time control tasks.

SEGGER’s J-Link family of debug probes is widely adopted by numerous embedded development projects globally and provides the support needed for the RZ/V2H. This partnership will help accelerate the development of next-generation robotic innovations.

When the lifecycle reaches production, SEGGER also covers this with reliable programming tools that ensure a high yield rate. The SEGGER Flasher family of production tools inherits programming support for the RZ/V2H from J-Link. Programming external memories via the microprocessor is supported as well.

The RZ/V2H is part of Renesas’ popular RZ Family of MPUs and is designed for high-performance robotics applications. It provides the highest level of performance in its family, all while consuming less power, making cooling fans and other heat-dissipating components unnecessary. As a result, engineers can create smaller systems that are more cost-effective, and more reliable.