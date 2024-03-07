Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

JTAG probes support Renesas MPUs

By

The RZ/V2H is a single-chip MPU designed for next-generation robotics applications that require both vision AI and real-time control capabilities. With the integration of four Arm Cortex-A55 CPU cores, two Cortex-R8 cores, and one Cortex-M33 sub-core, the RZ/V2H can effectively manage both vision AI and real-time control tasks.

SEGGER’s J-Link family of debug probes is widely adopted by numerous embedded development projects globally and provides the support needed for the RZ/V2H. This partnership will help accelerate the development of next-generation robotic innovations.

When the lifecycle reaches production, SEGGER also covers this with reliable programming tools that ensure a high yield rate. The SEGGER Flasher family of production tools inherits programming support for the RZ/V2H from J-Link. Programming external memories via the microprocessor is supported as well.

The RZ/V2H is part of Renesas’ popular RZ Family of MPUs and is designed for high-performance robotics applications. It provides the highest level of performance in its family, all while consuming less power, making cooling fans and other heat-dissipating components unnecessary. As a result, engineers can create smaller systems that are more cost-effective, and more reliable.

Copyright © 2024 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy