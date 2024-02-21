Keysight, Intel certify EM simulation for 18A process technology

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announces that the RFPro electromagnetic (EM) simulation software, part of the Keysight EDA Advanced Design System (ADS) integrated tool suite, is now certified by Intel Foundry for design engineers targeting Intel 18A process technology. The new EM simulation capability, together with process design kits (PDKs) for the Intel 18A circuit and physical designs, enables radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) design teams to achieve first-pass success.

Keysight ADS RFPro is the industry-leading platform for RF and microwave circuit design that helps designers address their most difficult challenges with advanced solutions for RFIC and EM simulation. RFPro is a 3D EM simulation interface integrated into ADS, Cadence Virtuoso, and Synopsys Custom Compiler environments. RF and microwave circuit designers using these environments can easily run interactive EM-circuit co-simulation for tuning and optimization during layout rather than as a separate, standalone analysis step. RFPro includes 3D planar and full 3D EM simulators with automatic expert setup to accelerate interactive simulation and shorten the design cycle.

Intel Foundry is a world-class wafer foundry deploying a new, world-first approach to full stack solution support for accelerated time to market, leading the industry transition from “system on chip” to “system of chips.”

The Intel 18A PDK from Intel Foundry now includes technology files for use in Keysight EDA RFPro.