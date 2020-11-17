Multi-purpose coin cell power packs fit in cramped quarters

Compact Multi-Purpose Coin Cell Power Packs address the increasing demands for safe, reliable and secure holders for the popular 2032 coin cell battery. These power packs feature a built-in on/off toggle switch for multi-purpose applications. The unique design makes this product safe, while extending the life of the battery with switchable power. The body is manufactured from Molded Polypropylene for increased durability. The contacts are made from Phosphor Bronze with Nickel Plating.

These self-contained compact power packs may be placed on or off a board as well as between components and are suitable for consumer or industrial products. They are polarized to protect circuitry from improper battery installation. In addition to portability, these devices feature an attached retaining cover that is kept closed with a snap-on feature and screws for additional safety and security.

The power packs are available in configurations to accommodate a single 2032 coin cell for 3-V applications (Cat. No 1086) or dual 2032 coin cells to be used in 6-V applications (Cat. No 1092). These power packs come supplied with standard 26 AWG wire leads in 6.00-in lengths. These products are available from stock through Keystone’s global distribution network.

Keystone Electronics, 55 South Denton Ave., New Hyde Park, NY 11040, (800) 221-5510 or (516) 328-7500; Fax (516) 328-1080; kec@keyelco.com, www.keyelco.com.