Lattice FPGA’s integrate SiTime clock system on chip

SiTime Corporation announced that it will provide its precision timing solutions to Lattice Semiconductor, the low-power programmable leader. The SiTime devices, a Cascade MEMS-based Clock-System-on-a-Chip (ClkSoC), and an Emerald OCXO or Elite X Super-TCXO are incorporated into Lattice’s new synchronization hardware development platform.

Key features of the Cascade SiT95141 Clock-System-on-Chip Family include: Integrated MEMS resonator, enabling designers to create a clock-system-on-chip and eliminate quality and reliability issues associated with traditional quartz-based clocks; 4 PLLs (clock domains) and 11 outputs; DCO mode with 0.005-ppb resolution; 4 inputs, up to 10 outputs; Wide frequency range from 8 kHz to 2.1 GHz; Support for IEEE 1588, ITU-T G.8262.1 and JESD204B; Rich set of programmable features in a small 9 x 9 mm package;

SiTime’s precision timing solutions are available on the SiTimeDirect store for shipment in as fast as 48 hours.

