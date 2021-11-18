LDO voltage regulator optimized for noise-sensitive automotive apps

Diodes Incorporated has introduced the AP7347DQ low dropout (LDO) voltage regulator, which is highly optimized for demanding noise-sensitive power-related automotive applications. This automotive-compliant high output accuracy LDO is AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified, manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and fully supports automotive production part approval processes (PPAPs). These qualities make it well-suited to design into a range of key in-vehicle functions, including point-of-load (POL) applications in ADAS, automotive wireless communication systems, RF subsystems, and infotainment power sources.

A 75dB power supply rejection ratio (PSRR), combined with an output noise of just 60µVrms, gives the AP7347DQ considerable performance advantages. It is available in 12 fixed output voltage variants with a ±1% voltage-output accuracy, which is maintained across its entire -40°C to 125°C operational temperature range. Its 1.7V to 5.5V wide input voltage range gives it the versatility to address numerous automotive application requirements, while its 60µA quiescent current mitigates standby power losses.

The AP7347DQ has an enable pin; a built-in active discharge function ensures that the system starts up in a known state if the device has been disabled. Overtemperature and short-circuit protection are integrated, incorporating a 180mA foldback current limit should a short circuit occur.

The AP7347DQ is available in SOT25 and high-power density sidewall plated W-DFN2020-6 (SWP) packages. It has a $0.27 unit pricing in 1000 piece quantities.