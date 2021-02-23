Pocket-size spectrometer captures light data in real time

The photonfy pocket-sized spectrometer measures 92.8 (H)x38.2(W)x20.5 mm(D) and weighs 55 g. It makes CCT, Illuminance, irradiance, and flicker measurements. It can be used as a light quality spectral optimizer for making reports on CIE CRI, IES TM30-15/18, color icon, color spaces, ANSI color binning, etc. It can also provide health indicators: Equivalent Melanopic Lux – EML, Circadian Stimulus, α-opsin action spectra, etc.

The spectrometer serves as an optimization tool for any of the 100 spectral parameters and for optimization of spectral sequences throughout the day. It also handles all the parameters used in horticultural lighting.

Users can send in real time the spectral information of light directly to LEDMOTIVE-enabled luminaires. The spectrometer connects via Bluetooth to the free photonfy android APP on smartphones/tablets and via the internet to photonfy.com.

The spectrometer comes with a standard 0.25-in-20 UNC Thread tripod adapter, a USB to micro-USB cable, neck holder, soft pouch, quick and user guide, warranty card, and free Photonfy APP for Android. System requirements are a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone, a 5-V USB charger, internet connectivity for a cloud experience, and a free Photonfy APP for Android.

