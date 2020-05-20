Lighting transformer series handles low-voltage-level lighting systems

Signal Transformer, announce their latest product offering for the lighting industry, the Lighting Transformer (LT) Series. The compact LT Transformer components offer Safety Extra Low Voltage (SELV) outputs designed for industries and OEM installations of landscape, track, recessed, and LED lighting, as well as security systems, in the commercial, consumer and industrial sectors.

When SELV outputs are required to operate control equipment and other electronic devices, a step-down transformer is needed to convert from 120V or 277V to 12V. Offering a safer work environment, the SELV isolation provided by Signal’s LT Transformer Series eliminates potential shock hazards. The LT277-50-12 is ideal for 480V, 3-phase 4-wire systems, where line voltage to neutral is equal to single-phase 277V 50/60 Hz. The LT120-50-12 is designed for single-phase 120V 50/60 Hz supplies.

The LT Series is easy to mount and can be hardwired via standard ½” conduit hardware and a straight box connection. Signal’s design features a corrosion-resistant surface coating that is environmentally resilient, with insulation Class B 130°C 1446. All the lead connections are 18AWG UL 1015. The LT Series is UL recognized to North American Harmonized standards: UL5085-1-2 and CSA C22.2 No. 66. With rugged construction at a reasonable price, Signal’s experienced engineering team has utilized the latest software in transformer design to develop the LT Series.

The Lighting Transformer Series is available in 250-500 pieces through our distribution network, including Digi-Key and Mouser.