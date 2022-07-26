LIN IP Core conforms with functional safety spec

DCD’s LIN IP Core’s been developed as ISO26262 Safety Element out of Context (SEooC).

The IP core is available in two versions – Basic and Safety-Enhanced. The second has been developed as ISO26262-10 Safety Element out of Context. It can optionally be improved by necessary safety mechanisms and provide detailed safety documentation: all ISO26262 soft IP SEooC required work products, which include complete Failure Modes Effects and Detection Analysis FMEDA analysis with step-by-step instruction to help to integrate the IP into the customer’s system and to conduct the system-level safety analysis. All the safety-related work products were checked by a third-party, independent audit.

The conducted safety analysis depicts, that the safety metrics are fulfilled and both IPs reach the Automotive Safety Integrity Level ASIL-B (Single Point Fault Metric SPFM > 90%, Latent Fault Metric LFM > 60%). DCD-SEMI delivers a complete FMEDA analysis with step-by-step instructions to help to integrate the IP into the customer’s system and to conduct the system-level safety analysis.

This ASIL-B ready design may easily be used in Automotive Safety Systems at the ASIL-B level, but DCD-SEMI may optionally deliver higher ASIL level ready IP. For further information and the optional features please contact our support.

The GuardKnox CommEngine implements Zonal Gateway (Zone Controller) functionality to enable high-performance and cost-effective communication routing using a single-chip solution. The safe and secure design performs routing actions, including PDU routing, in hardware to enable ultra-low latency with multi-gigabit bandwidth, addressing current automotive needs in connectivity and scalability.