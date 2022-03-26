Linear power supplies feature custom capabilities

As other manufacturers de-emphasize or even phase out linear power supplies, Daburn Electronics’ Polytron Devices division is building on the legacy of its P3 and P5 Series low-noise, precision linear power supplies by expanding its customization capabilities for a wide range of applications.

Polytron Devices is well-known for low-noise linear power supplies and can satisfy a wide range of custom needs such as: providing multiple output voltages in a single model; adding programmability or ON-OFF switches; and adding a variety of types such as open frame, desktop, and wall plug-in models, in addition to enclosed units for harsh environments.

The Company has also expanded its power capability from 30 to 450 watts, maximum. Engineering staff can suggest solutions, create evaluation samples, safety-test units and help ensure regulatory approvals such as IEC 60601 for medical equipment.

Because Polytron Devices maintains strong relationships with transformer manufacturers, the manufacturer can acquire large quantities of transformers to get them quickly and cost-effectively. They also accommodate blanket orders so customers can lock in quantity pricing and receive products as needed.