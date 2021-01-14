Low-cost non-isolated POL regulator modules provide up to 2 A

Introducing the SVR surface mount and VR through-hole, non-isolated DC-DC switching regulators. With efficiencies of up to 96% and operating temperatures of -40°C to +85°C, the Point of Load (PoL) devices are ideal as replacements for low-efficiency linear regulators. They operate from a wide input range of up to 36V and feature a low quiescent current, making them suitable for a variety of applications & battery-powered electronic equipment.

There are two variants in the SVR range, each offering different maximum output currents. The SVR05 series of 0.5A devices offer output voltage models between 1.5V and 15V, and a low standby current of less than 100µA with remote on/off. The SVR10 series of 1.0A switching regulators has output voltage models from 1.5V to 12V and a standby current of less than 1mA with remote on/off. Both devices are designed with size and efficiency in mind; they are housed in a compact SMD package measuring 15.24 x 8.5 x 8.25mm (L x W x H) and offer efficiency levels of up to 95%.

The VR range of SIP3 packaged switching regulators is offered in three variants; the VR05 (0.5A) consumes as little as 0.2mA when idle and the VR10 (1.0A) consumes as little as 0.3mA. Both series offer regulated single outputs from 3.3 to 15V. The VR20 (2.0A) covers outputs from 2.5V to 15V, and each model consumes as little as 0.1mA when idle.

Both the SVR and VR families offer excellent EMC performance, complying with EN55032 Class B conducted and radiated emissions with external components, and meeting EN61000-4-2, -3, -4, -5, -6 immunity standards. Common features include continuous short circuit protection with auto-recovery and overload protection. Typical applications include portable and battery-operated equipment, sensors, robotics, instrumentation, telecommunications, embedded computing, medical devices, and distributed DC supply systems requiring regulation but not needing isolation. All models have MTBF figures over 2Mhrs and come with a 3-year warranty.

The SVR and VR switching regulators are available now from Digi-Key, Farnell, Mouser, RS Components, approved regional distributors, or direct from XP Power and come with a 3-year warranty.