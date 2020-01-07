Low-power Arduino boards handle industrial temperature ranges

At CES 2020 Arduino announced the low-power new Arduino Portenta Family. Designed for demanding industrial applications, AI edge processing and robotics, it features a new standard for open high-density interconnect to support advanced peripherals. The first member of the family is the Arduino Portenta H7 module – a dual-core Arm Cortex-M7 and Cortex-M4 running at 480MHz and 240MHz respectively with industrial temperature-range (-40° to 85°C) components. The Portenta H7 module is capable of running Arduino code, Python and Javascript, making it accessible to an even broader audience of developers.

Deployment times are accelerated further still through the use of Altium Designer and the Altium 365 Cloud Platform for hardware design. SMBs and design professionals using Altium Designer can now leverage a range of Arduino reference design assets, from validated component symbols and footprints to schematic and layout templates and examples, making it faster and simpler than ever to create custom hardware designs that integrate Arduino modular hardware.

Arduino software is also evolving to support this new high-performance hardware, with the familiar Arduino code running on top of the Arm Mbed OS open source IoT operating system, to provide enterprise-grade features with a user-friendly front end.General availability is scheduled for February 2020. The new Arduino Portenta H7 module is available to beta customers now on arduino.cc/pro. The beta program is initially targeted to enterprise and SMB customers and professional makers.