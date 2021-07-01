LVDT signal conditioner improves sensor performance over large temperature swings

NewTek Sensor Solutions introduces a new series of Difference/Sum LVDT Signal Conditioners that improve a sensor’s performance during large temperature variations. By measuring the difference of the output over the sum (S1-S2)/(S1+S2), the NTC-6000-DS Quick-Cal LVDT Signal Conditioner compensates for changes in resistance in copper windings due to temperature fluctuations. As a result, the Ratiometric Signal Conditioner is ideal for use with AC- LVDTs in harsh environments with extreme temperature swings such as aerospace test stands, packaging equipment, factory automation, turbine control systems, and steam valve positioning.

Users of the NTC-6000-DS LVDT Signal Conditioner can select between a ratiometric Diff/Sum measurement or differential (standard) measurement. Based on the proven and reliable platform of the NTC-6000 LVDT Signal Conditioner, this standalone unit offers: Selectable ratiometric Diff/Sum measurement or differential (standard) measurement; Compatibility with almost any AC-LVDT; Self-diagnostics for sensor failures, disconnects, or short circuits; Cybersecurity locks out and tampers detect; Voltage, current and digital; Digital protocols include Modbus, CAN Bus, RS-485, and more; Hot-swap reconfiguration where setup is saved and reloaded via the RS-485 port; Intuitive setup for quick configuration by non-technical personnel; Selectable excitation frequency, analog outputs and bandwidth;

The NTC-6000-DS LVDT Signal Conditioner is compatible with standard and constant sum AC LVDTS and RVDTs including NewTek’s NT-HT-1000 High-Temperature LVDT Position Sensor Series designed for difference/sum measurement. These smart signal conditioners are RoHS compliant and CE-certified for use in Europe.

NewTek offers the NTC-6000 Signal Conditioner with a two-year warranty. The company accepts small- to large-sized orders and guarantees on-time delivery of units. NewTek can accommodate customization requests to conform to a specific package, non-standard analog or digital outputs, and heightened environmental ratings.