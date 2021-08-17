LVIT sensor addd to linear position portfolio

Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC (HGSI) has expanded its sensor product offering by adding a line of ILPS-19 Series Inductive Linear Position Sensors using LVIT Technology; contactless devices designed for factory automation and a variety of industrial or commercial applications such as motorsport vehicles, automotive testing, solar cell positioners, wind turbine prop pitch and brake position, and packaging equipment. With their compact design, superior performance, and excellent stroke-to-length ratio, ILPS-19 sensors are ideal for both industrial testing laboratories and OEM applications.

ILPS-19 Features: Contactless operation prevents wear out from dither or cycling; 6 Ranges from 1 to 8 inches (25 to 200 mm);

Excellent stroke-to-length ratio; 0.75 inches (19 mm) diameter anodized aluminum housing sealed to IP-67; Radial cable exit version comes with swivel rod eye ends; Axial termination versions with either M-12 connector or cable;

Operating from a variety of DC voltages, the ILPS-19 series offers a choice of four analog outputs and all include HGSI’s proprietary SenSet field recalibration feature.

The ILPS linear position sensor series also includes two larger body versions, the ILPS-27 and ILPS-27L, for those applications needing a heavier duty unit.