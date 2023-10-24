M12 cable and connector line for industrial applications and harsh environments

Stewart Connector announced the expansion of its M12 cable and connector product line for industrial applications and harsh environments.

All of the cables and connectors in the M12 product line are designed for use in rugged spaces and are IP67-rated or above for water resistance and dust protection. Supporting Ethernet data transfer in aerospace, industrial automation, manufacturing, and robotics, the expansion of the M12 product line can help customers who need readily available parts in a variety of lengths and mount features in order to quickly scale total solution deployments.

Items in this product line include, but are not limited to: Established M12 A-Code series, both male and female panel mount receptacles and multiple field terminated options; The latest M12 D-Code series, featuring panel mount female solder cup, board mount female – vertical, male with overmolded cable (1.0m and 2.0m); New M12 K-Code series, including female with 3-foot overmolded cable (mates with the -001), panel mount male and plastic cap; Recently stocked M12 X-Code series, available in panel mount female, male-to-male coiled Ethernet cord, male-to-RJ45 plug coiled Ethernet cord, panel mount plastic cap (for -005 when not in use);

The most recent M12 product releases will be stocked at distribution to broaden our immediately available offerings. Full details and product options are available online.