M23 wireable connectors feature pin and insert design

Mencom M23 Field wireable connectors are flexible passive devices used for a wide variety of industrial signal and control applications.  The “Crimp and Poke” method of wire termination provides a quick solution where pre-molded cord sets are not readily available or where cabling needs to be repaired. 

The improved pin and insert designs make using these connectors even more effective and efficient.  A simple change to how the pin is captivated in the insert makes wiring and re-wiring, if necessary, a quick and easy task.  Gone is the old retention clip that could possibly be damaged when re-wiring or repairing.  A simple extraction tool can now be used to remove any contact quickly.  The pins and sockets for the M23 19-pole products accept a wire gauge range of 24-18 AWG.

Mencom M23 19-pole field wireable connectors offer rugged and reliable connections with error-free field installation.   The universal design also provides a means for shielding the cable if needed.

As a convenience, Mencom also offers a crimp tool (CCPZ-MIL), a locator tool (MCTP-V19), and an extraction tool (MCV19ES) to assist with assembly and disassembly, as well as MCV-001 to assist with the assembly of the female threaded connector.

