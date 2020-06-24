Mac SDK lets macOS/OS X software developers work with video capture hardware

Magewell’s USB Capture Gen 2, USB Capture Plus and Pro Capture products were already automatically compatible with popular OS X and macOS software through native operating system support or universal drivers, but the new SDK lets third-party software vendors easily integrate the hardware’s rich capture functionality into their own solutions. The SDK provides APIs based on the macOS AVFoundation framework for all three product families, while custom Magewell APIs for Pro CapturePCIe cards enable deeper control over capture parameters, access to ancillary metadata, and lower latency for capturing video up to 4K at 60fps. Example GUI-based and command line tools help developers get up to speed quickly.