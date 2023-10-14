Magnetic-field position sensor measures in three axes

TDK Corporation announces the portfolio expansion of its Micronas direct-angle Hall-effect sensor family with the new HAL 3927 sensor for automotive and industrial applications. HAL 3927 features a linear, ratiometric analog output with integrated wire-break detection as well as an SAE J2716 compliant SENT interface according to rev. 4. Samples are already available. The start of production is planned for the first quarter of 2024.

The new device is a high-resolution position sensor for highly accurate position measurements. Thanks to the sensor’s versatile programming characteristics and its high accuracy, the HAL 3927 is a potential solution for linear movement measurements in transmissions, in clutch pedals, as an engine stroke sensor, for liquid level sensing, and for cylinder and valve position measurements. Furthermore, HAL 3927 is well suited for rotary position measurement in gear selectors, as a rotary selector with push function or in the rear-axis, etc. Its accurate integrated temperature sensor allows customers to replace other external temperature sensors if the application is using the SENT interface.