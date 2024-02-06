Matter software libraries now available on xG24 kit and development board

Silicon Labs announced a new partnership in collaboration with Arduino to better enable the seamless development of Matter over Thread applications for Arduino’s 33 million-strong developer community. Developed in collaboration with Silicon Labs, Arduino’s first-ever Matter software libraries are available on both the xG24 Explorer Kit from Silicon Labs and the xG24-based SparkFun Thing Plus Matter – MGM240P development board.

Code samples, reference designs, documentation, and more are now live on the Arduino Core for Silicon Labs Devices GitHub page.

Arduino is an ecosystem that offers hardware products, software solutions, and cloud services accessible to all. In line with the open-source nature of the entire project, the Arduino programming language – used in the Arduino Integrated Development Environment (IDE) – has grown and evolved over the years thanks to the input of its highly engaged community and user base, who routinely contribute to the platform’s ability to meet the changing needs of the embedded computing market. Its intuitive interface and extreme ease of use have made it a favorite for anyone from students taking their first steps in coding to enterprise developers. This new partnership marks a crucial step further in this direction, lowering barriers to entry to make developing a Matter device easier than ever.

Indeed, Arduino’s shared software resources are incredibly powerful, with a wide range of pre-compiled libraries to help developers get their new devices up and running, quickly. In internal testing, Silicon Labs engineers were able to set up a new board flashed as a Matter device and ready to be commissioned into a new network in under two minutes. This represents a major step forward in making Matter development more accessible, simpler, and faster than ever before.

A complete platform for Matter development needs both hardware and software and as Phase Two of the collaboration between Arduino and Silicon Labs, the two companies are co-developing a new member of the highly successful Arduino Nano family of development boards for small-form-factor devices. The new member of the family will incorporate the MGM240 Module from Silicon Labs.

Based on the MG24 SoC, the module provides wireless connectivity using Matter, Thread, and Bluetooth protocols. With key features like an ARM Cortex-M33, ten dBm output power, low current consumption, and the highest PSA Certification Level 3 security, Arduino developers can create robust, fast, and energy-efficient applications while securing end-user privacy. The large memory of up to 1536 kB of Flash, 256 kB of RAM, and 32 GPIO provides the capacity and expandability needed for Matter.