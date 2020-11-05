MEMS humidity/temperature sensor boasts long-term stability

Würth Elektronik has developed a micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) sensor only 2 x 2 x 0.9 mm in size. Thanks to its low energy requirement and its calibrated and temperature-compensated digital output, the sensor measures humidity and temperature with long-term stability. The WSEN-HIDS humidity sensor is based on advanced MEMS technology: A dielectric polymer absorbs or releases water molecules in proportion to the relative humidity in the surroundings, thereby changing the permeability of a capacitor structure. The humidity sensor with an integrated analog-digital converter and temperature sensor can be connected to commonly used microcontrollers via an I2C or SPI interface. With the help of the software development kit, which is also available, there is no faster/easier way to individually set data rates and use the interrupt pin.

Alongside classical applications, such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, building automation, and cooling systems, thanks to its small size and minimized energy requirement, the WSEN-HIDS humidity sensor is also suitable for dataloggers, as well as stationary and portable IoT applications. For modern applications, Würth Elektronik provides developers with an evaluation board. The MEMS sensor delivers calibrated measurement results with superb accuracy of ±3.5% RH in the 20% to 80% RH humidity range. The sensor outputs at a data rate in the millisecond range. Condensate forming on the surface of the polymer structure can be removed again by activating a built-in heater—so the sensor can generate measured data again within a very short time. The operating temperature range of the robust sensor is -40 to +120°C.

The sensor is now available from stock without a minimum order quantity as a belt section or tape & reel package.