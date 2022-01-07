MEMS microphones feature SoundWire compatibility

TDK Corporation has introduced the T5828 SoundWire MEMS microphone as part of the SmartSound family of performance products for mobile, TWS, IoT and other consumer devices. This family of high-performance microphones pushes the boundaries of microphone acoustic performance, providing advanced feature sets in small package footprints. The T5828 SoundWire MEMS microphone offers a high acoustic overload point (AOP) of 133dB SPL, high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) 68dBA and wide dynamic range, ideal for environments that shift from very quiet to very loud.

The T5828 microphone:

Offers very low power, wide dynamic range SoundWire Digital

Introduces Acoustic Activity Detect (AAD) to a SoundWire microphone for the first time allowing easy configuration within the SoundWire control protocol, including a very low power 20uA general-purpose activity detection to a highly configurable voice activity detection feature.

Institutes new submodes within the existing High Quality and Low-Power modes allowing dynamic customization of mic performance including: Enhanced AOP mode, 136dB SPL Ultra-Low Power mode, 95uA (the first <100uA PDM microphone)



The TDK T5828 has a small 3.5 × 2.65 × 0.98 mm bottom port package and is available for sampling.