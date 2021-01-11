MEMS motion sensor/software combo targets smart TV, robotics, AR/VR, wearables, IoT apps

TDK Corporation announces the availability of the InvenSense ICM-40627 and ICM-42688-V high-performance MEMS motion tracking solutions (6-axis IMU + dedicated software library). As a leader in consumer IoT, TDK continues to provide a complete suite of SmartMotion sensor solutions for a broad range of consumer and IoT applications. In addition, a comprehensive development platform, the DK-42607, and DK-42688-V, along with necessary software is available to enable quick-to-market development of customer systems.

ICM-40627 is a high precision ultra-low-power 6-axis MEMS motion tracking device that combines a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer in a 2.5mm x 3mm x 0.9mm package. This IMU is dedicated to applications that require accurate pointing and motion control such as smart TV remotes, air mice, presentation pointers, and smart sketching. The ICM-40627 comes bundled with TDK’s rich legacy of Air Motion Library that enables precise mouse pointing, swipe, roll, and other motion gestures.

ICM-42688-V is a premium high-performance 6-axis MEMS motion tracking device that combines a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer in a 2.5mm x 3mm x 0.9mm package, dedicated to obtaining high orientation accuracy for AR/VR, robotics, wearables, and other high-performance IoT applications. This device is bundled with an Advanced Sensor Fusion library that provides highly accurate sensor fusion output (< 1 degree of error) along with predictive quaternions. Compared to traditional consumer-grade IMUs, the ICM-42688-V based solution provides a 10x enhancement in orientation accuracy for IoT applications that require high degrees of performance. The ICM-42688-V also includes two key innovations not available in any other consumer-grade IMU: a 100% accurate clock that eliminates timing errors and a high-resolution analog-to-digital converter. The converter enables an 8x increase in gyroscope resolution and a 4x increase in accelerometer resolution.

ICM-40627

6-axis IMU with Air Motion Library that provides accurate pointing, swipe, roll, and motion gestures

Highly precise, an ultra-low-power solution dedicated to motion-control applications

ICM 42688-V

6-axis IMU with Advanced Sensor Fusion Library that provides the highest orientation accuracy (<1 degree)

Highest performance and lowest noise consumer IMU available (40% lower noise)

DK-40627 and DK-42688-V: Single-board “out of the box” experience; Comprehensive software tools to expedite evaluation and development; MotionLink and embedded motion driver (eMD); Dedicated library support: Air-Motion Library and Advanced Sensor Fusion library; On-board embedded developer tools to help with code development; 15-minute setup time

The InvenSense ICM-40627 and ICM-42688-V will be available from multiple distributors in February 2021. The associated libraries with each part with a click-through license will be available on the TDK website for download.