Microcontroller adds security platform for IoT design

CommScope and STMicroelectronics announced the integration of CommScope’s PKIWorks IoT security platform with ST’s popular STM32WB microcontroller unit (MCU). This integrated solution offers device manufacturers a turnkey solution for developing IoT devices that meet the Connectivity Standards Alliance Matter standard for security.

The solution simplifies manufacturing secure Matter-device-credentials development and provisioning, in addition to reducing costs and time for IoT device manufacturers. With this integration, devices can be commissioned at the MCU level without developer intervention. This collaboration harnesses 35 years of experience from the CommScope Sentry™ team securely integrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates into high-volume manufacturing production with ST’s leadership in microcontrollers and the development ecosystem.