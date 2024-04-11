MikroBus socket now available on 500 IC development cards

MIKROE has announced that 500 development boards incorporating the mikroBUS socket are now available from top semiconductor makers. The mikroBUS development socket standard enables any of MIKROE’s 1600+ compact Click peripheral boards to be used on the development board, cutting embedded development time and prototyping dramatically.

The 500th board to be released is the PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Development board from Microchip – the company that kickstarted this journey by being the first to adopt the mikroBUS standard. Other significant releases recently include: the CC-WMP157 development board from DIGI International; the RM1261 DVK board from Laird Connectivity; the FRDM-MCXN947 development board from NXP; and the W65C02EDU development board from The Western Design Center (WDC65xx). A full list of boards incorporating mikroBUS can be found here, including products from Infineon, NXP, Renesas, Silicon Labs, and u-blox.

Click boards enable designers to get to work immediately without having to develop their own hardware. This can cut months from the development cycle and save considerable expense. Boards are available that address wireless connectivity, sensors, power management, interfacing, displays, motor drives, HMI, and more.