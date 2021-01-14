MIL-SPEC-qualified protective covers for 38999 series IV connectors

TE Connectivity is introducing its Deutsch 38999 series IV metal protective connector covers. TE is one of the first MIL-SPEC-qualified suppliers to offer these protective covers, which gives aerospace and defense customers an alternative to more expensive commercial versions.

TE’s metal protective connector covers are designed to help protect connectors in their unmated condition from debris and fluids like rain, sand, jet fuels, hydraulic fluids, dust and other substances that can damage the connector. Available in five plating configurations and eight shell sizes, these covers offer a rugged, lightweight way of creating environmentally sealed conditions for the connector.

“Because we are offering these covers through our channel partners, customers can purchase them in smaller quantities and expect shorter lead times,” said Scott Miller, product manager for TE’s Aerospace, Defense and Marine division.

TE’s Deutsch 38999 series IV metal protective connector covers are qualified to MIL-DTL-38999 Series IV, D38999/51 and D38999/52 slash sheets. They are designed for military and commercial avionics systems, ground vehicles, radar systems and missile launch platforms, among other applications.

TE Connectivity

te.com