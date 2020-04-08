Miniature dc-dc converters deliver output power up to 2 W with no minimum load

Flex Power Modules has added to its portfolio of miniature DC-DC converters for industrial applications. Available in single or dual output options, the PUC-2B series delivers an output power of up to 2W, with no minimum load required. The new family of isolated, unregulated DC/DC converter modules incorporates features such as output short-circuit protection and reinforced insulation.

Housed in a compact SIP7 package measuring 19.7 x 7.1 x 11.5mm (0.78 x 0.28 x 0.45in), the new converters achieve a high efficiency, typically up to 85% with a 12 V output under full load conditions.

Capable of reliably operating in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +95°C, the robust converters are ideal for harsh environments common in industrial applications, and have mean time between failures (MTBF) rated at 12.9 million hours (Mhrs). Additionally, the devices are safety compliant to EN/UL 62368-1, and Flex Power Modules is an ISO 9001/14001 certified supplier.

The company recently introduced the PUA-1A, PUC-1B, PUB-1B and PUB-1M, a portfolio of new families of miniature DC-DC converters for industrial applications, earlier in 2020. These devices are all isolating converters providing output power of up to 1W.