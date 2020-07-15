Miniature SMT ferrites optimized for data line filtering

Würth Elektronik extends its WE-CBA SMT EMI Suppression Ferrite Bead product families. They now include 0402, 0603, 0805, 1206, 1806 and 1812 packages. The SMDs are AEC-Q200 qualified as part of Würth Elektronik’s automotive electronics portfolio. WE-CBA features high-quality Ni-Sn electrodes, a very high current carrying capacity up to 6 A, and operating temperatures from -55 to +125ºC. The ferrites, which are available in various specifications, are ideally suited as data line filters and for decoupling the supply voltage.

The miniature SMT ferrites in multilayer technology are soldered directly onto the PCB. They have very good filter characteristics and low RDC. Placed close to the source of interference, maximum impedances around 1000 Ω can be achieved even with the smallest package (0402).

The SMT ferrites referred to as “High Speed” have significantly lower impedances in the lower frequency range and therefore only low attenuation for fast signals. Applications include USB 2.0, IEEE1394 and LVDS. The ferrites of the WE-CBA family referred to as “Wide Band” already have high impedances in the lower frequency range and thus have a broadband effect over the entire spectrum. Applications include control signals, RS232, RS422 and DC/DC converters. In the automotive electronics catalog, ferrites designed for higher currents above 1 A are found in the “High Current” category.

All WE-CBA ferrites are available from stock – also in small quantities for prototyping. Free samples can be requested. In addition, Würth Elektronik offers design kits for developers with a lifelong replenishment service, so that they always have ferrites with the appropriate values at hand.