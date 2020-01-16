MIPI I3C v1.1 utility and control bus strengthens upgrade path implementations

The MIPI Alliance announced MIPI I3C v1.1, the first update to its innovative interface that eliminates the historical pain points of I2C development. MIPI I3C v1.1, available now to MIPI members, is a scalable, medium-speed, utility and control bus that connects peripherals to an application processor, streamlining integration and improving cost efficiencies in the development of smartphones, wearables, high-performance servers, automotive applications and more.

Relying on a lower number of pins and the smallest amount of PCB real estate compared with other bus solutions, MIPI I3C integrates mechanical, motion, biometric, environmental and any other type of sensor. The new version builds on those capabilities with new features for peripheral command, control and communication to a host processor over a short distance.

For instance, MIPI I3C v1.1 provides for extensible use of extra bus lanes to increase the interface speed to near 100 MHz, future proofing the interface for rising speed requirements. The greater speed support and a host of new features—grouped addressing, enhanced error detection/recovery, slave reset, comprehensive flow control, outside end transfer and new command, control and communication (CCC) capabilities—work together to enable a diverse set of new applications:

DIMM5 memory control

“Always-on” imaging

Server manageability

Debug application communications

Touchscreen command and communications

Sensor device command, control and data transport

Power management

MIPI will host a webinar on February 12, 2020, at 8 am Pacific to further explore the features and benefits of MIPI I3C v1.1 and provide an update on the I3C ecosystem. To register, please visit http://bit.ly/2t56SVD.

In addition, a variety of other system-solution resources have been introduced to aid developers and support the I3C ecosystem: