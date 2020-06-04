Modules sense environmental inputs for IIoT systems

TT Electronics announced the launch of ‘Speed to Connect’, an innovative framework that enables customers to deploy smart IoT solutions faster and more cost-effective than going it alone.

Speed to Connect is an end-to-end IoT framework that seamlessly delivers hardware, connectivity, infrastructure, and user experience solutions. By streamlining the secure connection of products and systems, users achieve tangible results such as improving efficiencies, eliminating unnecessary maintenance, reducing carbon footprint and enabling data-led business decisions.

The first products launched today from the Speed to Connect range include the S-2CONNECT Hub and S-2CONNECT Sense devices.

The Hub and Sense bring together an ultimate smart hub using the latest GNSS and LTE technology, receiving data from one or several sensor modules. The system can be deployed for asset tracking, smart home, mHealth, cold chain and industrial IoT applications, transmitting data over LTE Cat M1 or NB-IoT, with 2G-fallback for global coverage.

The S-2CONNECT Sense monitors environment associated with a given industrial IoT application, for example, a fleet of trucks delivering cold goods, a commercial building or a logistics container. The device senses changes in factors such as temperature, humidity, lighting and movement to remotely detect problems or trigger automated processes.

The IoT gateway is provided by the S-2CONNECT Hub, which receives and automatically transfers data from Sense devices. The data is collected, monitored and analyzed, powering intelligence, and identifying trends that will drive future solutions and technologies.