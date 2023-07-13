Monitor and analyze 5G network core interfaces

GL Communications Inc. addressed the press regarding their new 5G protocol analysis tool. GL’s 5G Protocol Analyzer enables real-time monitoring and capture of 5G network traffic, allowing you to effortlessly gather and analyze data across the network.

The 5G Protocol Analyzer is an optional application for PacketScan. PacketScan is a protocol analysis software supporting a large range of protocols and codecs. PacketScan is deployed on Windows PCs and uses the host PC’s network interface card to capture Ethernet / IP traffic. The PC should be connected to a network tap or a monitor port on a switch. PacketScan can also open packet captures offline and intelligently build call detail records, compute statistics on the calls, create graphs and ladder diagrams, and more.

PacketScan includes the Packet Data Analysis (PDA) tool allowing users to monitor live IP/TDM networks including capture, analysis, and reporting of every phone call in detail. It also provides a graphical presentation of the analysis, including ladder diagrams of call flows.