Monitor network voice and data quality with a browser

GL Communications Inc. addressed the press regarding their Centralized Voice, Video, and Data Quality Testing Solution – WebViewer. With GL’s WebViewer, you can access real-time measurements of voice, video, and data quality testing from a convenient web-based dashboard.

GL’s VQuad and vMobile offer automatic call control across multiple networks and support real-time transmission/capture of voice files from various nodes. Recorded voice files are automatically transferred to the Central System where GL’s Voice Quality software (VQT) analyzes and generates results using the POLQA (ITU-T P.863) or PESQ (ITU-T P.862) algorithms. The GL VQT algorithm delivers additional analytical metrics, such as jitter, clipping, and level measurements, providing comprehensive insights into audio quality.

Web-Based Data Query and Display: WebViewe empowers users to access Voice, Data, and Video Quality Measurements, Call Control Events, Errors, and Statistical results with ease, using a simple web browser. All results are retrieved from a central MySQL database, ensuring real-time and historical data availability.

Efficient Data Query and Customized Views with WebViewer: With WebViewer, you can easily query results from individual VQuad/vMobile nodes, as well as Voice Quality measurements, One-Way and Round-Trip Delay measurements, Data Quality Tests, Video Quality Tests, Call Control events including Call Failed, Call Dropped, and FAX Events. Utilize user-specified search criteria and time filters to retrieve specific data.

Results are presented in both tabular and graphical formats, allowing for clear visual representation. Users can export all results to CSV, PDF, or Excel formats.

Real-time GPS Plotting along with Quality Testing: WebViewer displays user-specified test results using Google Maps. The plots are customizable. Users can access real-time results during drive and walk testing and while testing at specific locations.

Indoor Tracking System (ITS) with WebViewer: WebViewer simplifies indoor tracking where GPS is unavailable by plotting results directly on customer-provided JPG floor plans associated with the testing environment. The GL ITS supports walk tests in underground, remote, or inaccessible areas. This solution offers a user-friendly method for conducting efficient indoor or non-GPS accessible testing of radios or mobile phones.

Scheduling the Reports: WebViewer can manually or automatically create custom reports with graphics and send the reports through email after the test is completed or during any interval (for instance every morning at 9 am send a report). The emailed report can be in PDF, CSV, or Excel formats.