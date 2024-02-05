MOSFET power switches protect 12 V automotive circuits

Diodes Incorporated has introduced its first automotive-compliant, dual-channel, high-side power switches—the ZXMS82090S14PQ , ZXMS82120S14PQ , and ZXMS82180S14PQ —as an expansion of its IntelliFET self-protected MOSFET portfolio. These intelligent switches deliver high power within a compact footprint while also providing robust protection and diagnostic capabilities. The series is designed for driving 12V automotive loads, such as LEDs, bulbs, actuators, and motors in automotive body control and lighting systems.

The trio all feature a dual 41V-rated n-channel MOSFET array with onboard circuitry that protects against short circuits, manages inrush currents, and safeguards against overvoltage conditions including load dumps. In addition, the switches provide overtemperature protection with auto-restart, plus protection against electrostatic discharge damage. Loss of ground and reverse polarity protection can also be implemented with the aid of a few external components.

A dedicated current sense pin provides precise analog current monitoring of the outputs and fault indication for short-to-battery, short-to-ground, and open-load detection.

These IntelliFETs provide efficient, reliable, smaller-footprint alternatives to relays, fuses, and discrete circuits. They are also form, fit, and functional equivalents for existing power switch devices, where customers need improved product supply.