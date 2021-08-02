MotionFlex control cables for linear and torsional motion

LUTZE Inc is introducing MOTIONFLEX Control cables, an innovative new cabling solution for continuous motion applications in industrial automation. MOTIONFLEX Control cables are specifically designed for versatility and are suitable for linear and torsional motion applications as well as use in cable trays.

LUTZE MOTIONFLEX cables are versatile, with construction and approvals for both plant and machine level installation. MOTIONFLEX Control cables are available in unshielded (A422 series) and shielded (A421 series) designs, from 18AWG to 10AWG with 2 to 12 conductors. Unshielded A422 cables have been tested to surpass 5 million linear cycles and 2 million torsional cycles at ±180°/m, shielded A421 cables achieve the same cycle ratings at ±120°/m.

MOTIONFLEX Control cables are UL Listed Type TC-ER for use in cable trays. The sunlight and oil-resistant TPE jacket ensure a long cable life even in the harshest industrial environments. These control cables expand LUTZE’s existing MOTIONFLEX cable line of Ethernet and motor supply cables.