MPUs include vision-optimized AI accelerator

Renesas introduced the RZ/V series of MPUs, which includes the new DRP-AI, Renesas’ exclusive vision-optimized AI accelerator.

Industry demands for real-time, AI-based person and object recognition functionality in applications have rapidly grown, and the higher power consumption and heat generation required to power them have introduced new challenges for embedded developers.

From cameras in smart shopping cart systems that can automatically calculate totals based on cart items, to robots in factories that can safely work together with humans, to medical cameras that assist doctors in making diagnoses, the RZ/V Series will make it possible to expand the range of AI applications in embedded devices through object recognition. The first device from this new series, the RZ/V2M with DRP-AI is designed to deliver a combination of real-time AI inference and industry-leading power efficiency in embedded devices:

DRP-AI’s excellent power efficiency realizes power consumption as low as 4W (typ.)., eliminating the need for heat sinks and cooling fans while greatly simplifying heat dissipation measures.

The ISP is capable of processing 4K images at 30 frames per second and includes HDR functionality capable of handling high-contrast images, noise reduction functionality, and distortion correction functionality to substantially boost precision in AI recognition.

These features ensure the RZ/V2M’s ability to produce clear images regardless of factors such as the weather, the time of day, and the installation location.