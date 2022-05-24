Portable sensor signal simulator/calibrator features Wi-Fi connectivity

The 1520 Signal Simulator and Calibrator from MTI Instruments offers market-leading Wi-Fi operation, ergonomic design and advanced visualization features and up to 10 hours of battery life. The NIST-traceable signal source is designed to provide laboratory-grade precision to in-the-field simulation of a range of sensors. The 1520 user interface makes it easy to simulate a wide variety of sensor types, including accelerometers, pressure transducers, strain gauges, tachometer generators, flow meters and microphones. Custom simulations are easily added using common SQL queries.

The 1520 Signal Simulator and Calibrator features a rugged, two-handed controller for glove-friendly operation and a color touchscreen for viewing high- precision graphical waveforms. The Wi-Fi-enabled remote control of the 1520 via smartphone or tablet enables a single technician to conduct tests that would otherwise require two techs to perform. Applications include cabling and wiring troubleshooting; simulation of: audio signals, vibration, machinery speed, low-voltage bridge sensors; calibration of: monitoring systems, charge amplifiers and avionics equipment.

The key features of the new 1520 Signal Simulator and Calibrator include:

Wi-Fi Capability – Wireless login and control of full bi-directional functionality enables fast and easy testing of hard-to-reach sensors and devices

Portable, Rugged – Ergonomic design includes glove-friendly buttons and a glove-friendly color touchscreen

Flexible Signal Selection – Dual voltage, single current loop and single charge amp in both single-ended and differential forms

High-Precision Waveforms – Custom, sine, square, triangle, pulse, tachometer and sawtooth waveforms from 0.1 Hz to 100 kHz in 0.1-Hz increments

Jog and Sweep Functions – Simplify system response and calibration

Long Battery Life – Operates up to 10 hours on a single charge

Bridge Circuit Simulation – Easy to command microvolts to simulate strain gauges

Standards Compliant – Comes with NIST-traceable calibration certificate

Cost Effective – Delivers high-precision laboratory-grade functionality at a competitive price

“Our new 1520 has the advanced functionality that technicians have been waiting for in a portable signal simulator. With wireless remote operation and ergonomic design that can be used with gloves, excellent waveform visualization and up to 10 hours of battery life,” said Moshe Binyamin, President and CEO of MTI Instruments. “The new 1520 makes it easy for technicians to bring laboratory-grade capability into the field where maintenance and testing is taking place.”

Price: 1520 Signal Simulator and Calibrator: $4,500 MSRP.